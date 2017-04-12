WATCH: Rickie Weeks Jr., Brett Gardner involved in scary collision at first
Rickie Weeks Jr. of the Tampa Bay Rays and Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees have a scary collision at first base in the sixth inning Wednesday.
