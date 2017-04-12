Rays lefty Blake Snell on his truncated start Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays lefty Blake Snell discusses his start Wednesday afternoon and what happened in the fifth inning that caused him to get pulled.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement
7 days ago
Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: 'I love our guys going through this right now'
7 days ago
Full Timeout: Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson
8 days ago
Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday
8 days ago
Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday
8 days ago
Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: 'Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there'
8 days ago