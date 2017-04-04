Rays’ Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees’ CC Sabathia on Tuesday
The FOX Spots Sun crew look ahead to the upcoming probable pitching matchups between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Steve Yzerman explains Lightning's handful of moves
2 days ago
Kevin Cash impressed with Tim Beckham early in spring
2 days ago
Panthers' Dale Tallon discusses addition of Thomas Vanek
2 days ago
Jake Odorizzi happy with his control in debut
2 days ago
Heat eager to get one final shot at 76ers
2 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat - 7 p.m. - FOX Sports Sun
3 days ago