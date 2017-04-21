Pat Riley comments on Chris Bosh’s future with Miami Heat

Heat executive Pat Riley addressed reporters in his end-of-season press conference on Thursday.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Heat's Justise Winslow focused on getting healthy, staying healthy this summer

Heat's Justise Winslow focused on getting healthy, staying healthy this summer

7 hours ago

Catch of the day: Yelich, Bour get hands-on at fish market

Catch of the day: Yelich, Bour get hands-on at fish market

10 hours ago

Kevin Kiermaier: 'You gotta play nine innings and that's what we did today'

Kevin Kiermaier: 'You gotta play nine innings and that's what we did today'

22 hours ago

Evan Longoria: 'Just never quit'

Evan Longoria: 'Just never quit'

22 hours ago

HIGHLIGHT: Logan Morrison's walk-off 2-run RBI

HIGHLIGHT: Logan Morrison's walk-off 2-run RBI

22 hours ago

Austin Pruitt following successful night: 'It was all kinda working for me'

Austin Pruitt following successful night: 'It was all kinda working for me'

22 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos