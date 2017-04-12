Marlins have unexpected feline visitor during home opener

A cat makes makes it's way to the Marlin's home run sculpture during Tuesday's home opener.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement

Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement

7 days ago

Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: 'I love our guys going through this right now'

Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: 'I love our guys going through this right now'

7 days ago

Full Timeout: Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson

Full Timeout: Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson

7 days ago

Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday

Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday

7 days ago

Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday

Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday

7 days ago

Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: 'Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there'

Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: 'Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there'

8 days ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos