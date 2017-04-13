Magic coach Frank Vogel downplays tanking for better draft pick
Coach Frank Vogel discusses the Orlando Magic's 113-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons in their regular-season finale and talks about what they need to work on in the offseason.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement
8 days ago
Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: 'I love our guys going through this right now'
8 days ago
Full Timeout: Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson
8 days ago
Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday
8 days ago
Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday
8 days ago
Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: 'Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there'
9 days ago