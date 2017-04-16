Kevin Cash: We just weren’t able to hold a lead

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down the loss to the Red Sox saying it was a bit frustrating to not be able to hold a lead Sunday afternoon.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement

Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement

12 days ago

Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: 'I love our guys going through this right now'

Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: 'I love our guys going through this right now'

12 days ago

Full Timeout: Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson

Full Timeout: Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson

12 days ago

Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday

Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday

12 days ago

Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday

Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday

12 days ago

Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: 'Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there'

Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: 'Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there'

12 days ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos