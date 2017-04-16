Kevin Cash on placing Odorizzi on DL, recalling Chase Whitley
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash talks after Saturday's loss, saying the team will place Jake Odorizzi on the disabled list.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement
11 days ago
Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: 'I love our guys going through this right now'
11 days ago
Full Timeout: Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson
11 days ago
Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday
11 days ago
Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday
11 days ago
Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: 'Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there'
11 days ago