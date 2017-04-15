Jake Odorizzi, Chris Sale duel in Game 2 of Rays-Red Sox
With right-hander Jake Odorizzi on the mound, the Tampa Bay Rays aim to make it two straight wins in Boston when they face Chris Sale and the Red Sox.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement
10 days ago
Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: 'I love our guys going through this right now'
10 days ago
Full Timeout: Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson
10 days ago
Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday
10 days ago
Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday
10 days ago
Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: 'Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there'
11 days ago