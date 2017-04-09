Heat continue fight for playoff lives with home matchup against Cavaliers
Coming off a critical win over the Washington Wizards, the Miami Heat continue their fight for the postseason with a home matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement
4 days ago
Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: 'I love our guys going through this right now'
4 days ago
Full Timeout: Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson
4 days ago
Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday
4 days ago
Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday
4 days ago
Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: 'Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there'
5 days ago