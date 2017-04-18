Don Mattingly on loss: That’s not how we wanted to start the trip

The Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down the loss to the Mariners, Tom Koehler's rough start and Jose Urena's strong relief appearance.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement

Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement

13 days ago

Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: 'I love our guys going through this right now'

Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: 'I love our guys going through this right now'

13 days ago

Full Timeout: Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson

Full Timeout: Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson

13 days ago

Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday

Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday

13 days ago

Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday

Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday

13 days ago

Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: 'Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there'

Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: 'Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there'

14 days ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos