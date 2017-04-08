Corey Dickerson explains his approach in pinch-hit at-bat

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Corey Dickerson stops by to talk with Alex Corddry about coming into to pinch-hit in the sixth inning and helping spark a rally.

