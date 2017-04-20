Catch of the day: Yelich, Bour get hands-on at fish market
Miami Marlins players Christian Yelich and Justin Bour get hands-on -- really hands-on -- with their visit to a fish market in Seattle.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Marlins head to San Diego after tough loss in Seattle
17 hours ago
Don Mattingly breaks down big loss in Seattle
17 hours ago
WATCH: Ichiro homers in final at-bat in possibly last visit to Seattle
17 hours ago
Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki remembers his time in Seattle fondly
17 hours ago
WATCH: Marlins' Christian Yelich slams into wall making over-the-shoulder catch
17 hours ago
Coming up April 21 on a new edition of 'Marlins ClubHouse'...
19 hours ago