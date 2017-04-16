Alex Cobb looks to gives Rays edge in series against Red Sox
Right-hander Alex Cobb takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays as they take on Drew Pomeranz and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement
11 days ago
Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: 'I love our guys going through this right now'
11 days ago
Full Timeout: Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson
11 days ago
Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday
11 days ago
Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday
11 days ago
Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: 'Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there'
12 days ago