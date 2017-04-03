After loss in opener, Marlins look to bounce back Wednesday

FOX Sports Florida's Craig Minervini and Jeff Nelson recap the Miami Marlins' 4-2 loss to the Washington Nationals in their season opener and look ahead to Wednesday's matchup.

