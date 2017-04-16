Adam Conley having fun amid craziness of past few days
Miami Marlins lefty Adam Conley says he is having fun amid some of the craziness of the past few days, from pitching in relief Thursday to starting Saturday.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement
11 days ago
Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: 'I love our guys going through this right now'
11 days ago
Full Timeout: Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson
11 days ago
Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday
11 days ago
Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday
11 days ago
Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: 'Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there'
12 days ago