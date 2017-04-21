A familiar face returns to Rays LIVE

Todd Kalas, now broadcasting with the Houston Astros, makes his return to Tropicana Field. Take a look at some of his most memorable moments in Tampa Bay.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Heat's Justise Winslow focused on getting healthy, staying healthy this summer

Heat's Justise Winslow focused on getting healthy, staying healthy this summer

1 day ago

Catch of the day: Yelich, Bour get hands-on at fish market

Catch of the day: Yelich, Bour get hands-on at fish market

1 day ago

Kevin Kiermaier: 'You gotta play nine innings and that's what we did today'

Kevin Kiermaier: 'You gotta play nine innings and that's what we did today'

1 day ago

Evan Longoria: 'Just never quit'

Evan Longoria: 'Just never quit'

1 day ago

HIGHLIGHT: Logan Morrison's walk-off 2-run RBI

HIGHLIGHT: Logan Morrison's walk-off 2-run RBI

1 day ago

Austin Pruitt following successful night: 'It was all kinda working for me'

Austin Pruitt following successful night: 'It was all kinda working for me'

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos