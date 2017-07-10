All-Star Minute: Big ticket items available at the Fan Fest auction
Jessica Blaylock checks in with David Hunt, who is overseeing the Fan Fest Auction, which includes some remarkable pieces of baseball history.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Chris Archer on ASG: I'm gonna throw my best stuff, see if you can hit it
1 hr ago
Rays DH Corey Dickerson taking it all in first All-Star Game
1 hr ago
Marlins manager Don Mattingly reflects on having the All-Star Game in Miami
2 hours ago
All-Star Minute: Marcell Ozuna picks Stanton to win Derby
2 hours ago
All-Star Minute: Jessica Blaylock gets ready for the action at Marlins Park
2 hours ago
Stanton eager to take field for All-Star Game in front of home fans
3 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED