Andre Dawson recalls his favorite part of going to All-Star Games
FOX Sports Florida's Kelly Saco chats with eight-time All-Star Andre Dawson to find out what The Hawk liked most about the event.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Don Mattingly: At the end of the day, we came away with a win
1 hr ago
A.J. Ellis: No one here is folding up shop
1 hr ago
WATCH: A.J. Ellis, Giancarlo Stanton blast clutch homers in 11th
2 hours ago
Andre Dawson recalls his favorite part of going to All-Star Games
4 hours ago
Kevin Cash on victory: What a way to to go into the break
5 hours ago
Steven Souza Jr.: It feels like we're all here for the same goal
5 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED