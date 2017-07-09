Justin Bour on watching college teammate O’Grady make MLB debut

Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour talks about watching his college teammate Chris O'Grady make his MLB debut Saturday night with the Fish.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Justin Bour on watching college teammate O'Grady make MLB debut

Justin Bour on watching college teammate O'Grady make MLB debut

1 hr ago

Don Mattingly discusses Marlins' close win over Giants

Don Mattingly discusses Marlins' close win over Giants

1 hr ago

Chris O'Grady on MLB debut: This is too good to be true

Chris O'Grady on MLB debut: This is too good to be true

1 hr ago

Former teammates Chris Archer, David Price face off to end first half

Former teammates Chris Archer, David Price face off to end first half

1 hr ago

WATCH: Dee Gordon makes great sprawling play to get the out

WATCH: Dee Gordon makes great sprawling play to get the out

1 hr ago

All-Star Minute: Jessica Blaylock, Josephine wrap things up from Bayfront Park

All-Star Minute: Jessica Blaylock, Josephine wrap things up from Bayfront Park

5 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

FOX Sports Go