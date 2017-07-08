All-Star Minute: Jessica Blaylock, Josephine check in from Play Ball Park
FOX Sports Florida's Jessica Blaylock and Josephine check in from Play Ball Park in Miami to get ready for more All-Star festivities.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Justin Bour on watching college teammate O'Grady make MLB debut
4 hours ago
Don Mattingly discusses Marlins' close win over Giants
4 hours ago
Chris O'Grady on MLB debut: This is too good to be true
5 hours ago
Former teammates Chris Archer, David Price face off to end first half
5 hours ago
WATCH: Dee Gordon makes great sprawling play to get the out
5 hours ago
All-Star Minute: Jessica Blaylock, Josephine wrap things up from Bayfront Park
8 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED