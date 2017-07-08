Kelly Saco and Josephine get their own personal trading cards at Fan Fest
Kelly Saco and kid reporter Josephine don some jerseys, grab some gear and get their own personalized trading cards at the All-Star Game Fan Fest.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Justin Bour on watching college teammate O'Grady make MLB debut
4 hours ago
Don Mattingly discusses Marlins' close win over Giants
4 hours ago
Chris O'Grady on MLB debut: This is too good to be true
5 hours ago
Former teammates Chris Archer, David Price face off to end first half
5 hours ago
WATCH: Dee Gordon makes great sprawling play to get the out
5 hours ago
All-Star Minute: Jessica Blaylock, Josephine wrap things up from Bayfront Park
8 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED