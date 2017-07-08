Chris O’Grady tries to explain the emotions of being called up to Marlins
Chris O'Grady tries to explain the whirlwind of emotions after learning he was getting called up to the Miami Marlins to make his MLB debut on Saturday.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Chris O'Grady tries to explain the emotions of being called up to Marlins
1 hr ago
Dan Straily reflects on strong start Friday night
9 hours ago
WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton sets tone early with 2-run homer
10 hours ago
Rays gear up for another showdown with Red Sox
10 hours ago
Kevin Cash: We have faith Odorizzi will figure it out
11 hours ago
Jake Odorizzi says he felt good early, but things got away from him
12 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED