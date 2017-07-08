Rays gear up for another showdown with Red Sox
The Tampa Bay Rays send right-hander Alex Cobb to the mound Saturday evening as they continue their series against the Boston Red Sox.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Chris O'Grady tries to explain the emotions of being called up to Marlins
1 hr ago
Dan Straily reflects on strong start Friday night
9 hours ago
WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton sets tone early with 2-run homer
10 hours ago
Rays gear up for another showdown with Red Sox
10 hours ago
Kevin Cash: We have faith Odorizzi will figure it out
11 hours ago
Jake Odorizzi says he felt good early, but things got away from him
12 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED