Jake Odorizzi says he felt good early, but things got away from him
Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Jake Odorizzi discusses his start Friday night, saying he felt good early but then the game seemed to get away from him.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Chris O'Grady tries to explain the emotions of being called up to Marlins
1 hr ago
Dan Straily reflects on strong start Friday night
9 hours ago
WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton sets tone early with 2-run homer
10 hours ago
Rays gear up for another showdown with Red Sox
10 hours ago
Kevin Cash: We have faith Odorizzi will figure it out
12 hours ago
Jake Odorizzi says he felt good early, but things got away from him
12 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED