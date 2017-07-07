Rays’ first-round pick Brendan McKay stops by the Trop
Tampa Bay Rays first-round pick Brendan McKay stops by Tropicana Field to discuss getting ready to begin his professional career.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Chris O'Grady tries to explain the emotions of being called up to Marlins
1 hr ago
Dan Straily reflects on strong start Friday night
9 hours ago
WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton sets tone early with 2-run homer
10 hours ago
Rays gear up for another showdown with Red Sox
10 hours ago
Kevin Cash: We have faith Odorizzi will figure it out
12 hours ago
Jake Odorizzi says he felt good early, but things got away from him
12 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED