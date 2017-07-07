Kevin Cash on win over Red Sox: ‘We probably went up against baseball’s best’

Tampa Bay Rays skipper Kevin Cash reacts to Thursday night's win over the Boston Red Sox.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

HIGHLIGHT: Wilson Ramos smacks 2-run home run

HIGHLIGHT: Wilson Ramos smacks 2-run home run

5 hours ago

Wilson Ramos: 'We have to keep playing like that'

Wilson Ramos: 'We have to keep playing like that'

5 hours ago

Peter Bourjos says he hopes the Rays can keep the momentum going

Peter Bourjos says he hopes the Rays can keep the momentum going

5 hours ago

Rookie Jake Faria says he takes each pitch one by one

Rookie Jake Faria says he takes each pitch one by one

5 hours ago

Kevin Cash on win over Red Sox: 'We probably went up against baseball's best'

Kevin Cash on win over Red Sox: 'We probably went up against baseball's best'

5 hours ago

Marlins head west for final series before All-Star break

Marlins head west for final series before All-Star break

5 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

FOX Sports Go