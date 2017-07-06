Rays face off with AL East-leading Red Sox
The Tampa Bay Rays welcome the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox to town for a big four-game series.
HIGHLIGHT: Wilson Ramos smacks 2-run home run
12 hours ago
Wilson Ramos: 'We have to keep playing like that'
12 hours ago
Peter Bourjos says he hopes the Rays can keep the momentum going
12 hours ago
Rookie Jake Faria says he takes each pitch one by one
12 hours ago
Kevin Cash on win over Red Sox: 'We probably went up against baseball's best'
12 hours ago
Marlins head west for final series before All-Star break
12 hours ago
