Justin Nicolino reacts to his start against the Cubs

Miami Marlins left hander Justin Nicolino reacts to his start on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Emmitt Smith surprises sister at Rays game

Emmitt Smith surprises sister at Rays game

3 hours ago

Rays' Faria hopes to work on execution for next start

Rays' Faria hopes to work on execution for next start

6 hours ago

Kevin Cash says Orioles did a nice job of quieting Rays' bats

Kevin Cash says Orioles did a nice job of quieting Rays' bats

6 hours ago

WATCH: J.T. Realmuto hits his 7th home run of the season

WATCH: J.T. Realmuto hits his 7th home run of the season

6 hours ago

Don Mattingly reacts to Saturday's loss to the Cubs

Don Mattingly reacts to Saturday's loss to the Cubs

6 hours ago

Justin Nicolino reacts to his start against the Cubs

Justin Nicolino reacts to his start against the Cubs

6 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»