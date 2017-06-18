WATCH: Marlins’ Ozuna hits 18th HR of the season
Marcell Ozuna hits his 18th home run of the season to tie the game in the 8th inning, the Marlins can't hold on and fall 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth.
