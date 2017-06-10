WATCH: Rays match season high with 5 homers vs. A’s

Steven Souza Jr., Mallex Smith, Logan Morrison, Tim Beckham and Corey Dickerson all go deep for the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

