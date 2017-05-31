Marcell Ozuna shares whose bat he borrowed during win over Phillies

Miami Marlins' Marcell Ozuna reacts to Tuesday night's win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Kevin Cash liked Rays' effort after being in distress early

Kevin Cash liked Rays' effort after being in distress early

15 mins ago

Matt Andriese on injury: I tweaked something and it kind of stuck around

Matt Andriese on injury: I tweaked something and it kind of stuck around

15 mins ago

Don Mattingly: 'We're obviously a lot more dangerous club'

Don Mattingly: 'We're obviously a lot more dangerous club'

15 mins ago

WATCH: Corey Dickerson doubles ... on a ball that bounced in front of the plate

WATCH: Corey Dickerson doubles ... on a ball that bounced in front of the plate

1 hr ago

Justin Nicolino gives an update on his injury

Justin Nicolino gives an update on his injury

1 hr ago

HIGHLIGHT: Giancarlo Stanton smacks 2-run home run

HIGHLIGHT: Giancarlo Stanton smacks 2-run home run

1 hr ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos