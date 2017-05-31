Marcell Ozuna shares whose bat he borrowed during win over Phillies
Miami Marlins' Marcell Ozuna reacts to Tuesday night's win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Kevin Cash liked Rays' effort after being in distress early
15 mins ago
Matt Andriese on injury: I tweaked something and it kind of stuck around
15 mins ago
Don Mattingly: 'We're obviously a lot more dangerous club'
15 mins ago
WATCH: Corey Dickerson doubles ... on a ball that bounced in front of the plate
1 hr ago
Justin Nicolino gives an update on his injury
1 hr ago
HIGHLIGHT: Giancarlo Stanton smacks 2-run home run
1 hr ago