WATCH: Dietrich sends it into the stands
Derek Dietrich hits a 2 run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, Marlins go on to win 4-1 against the Phillies.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
WATCH: Dietrich sends it into the stands
15 mins ago
Warriors Among Us: 1st Lt. Todd Weaver
2 hours ago
MLB stars describes what it means to take the field on Memorial Day
2 hours ago
Miami Marlins players pay tribute on Memorial Day
2 hours ago
Marlins turn attention to Phillies at home stand continues
10 hours ago
Rays hoping for more road success in showdown with Rangers
10 hours ago