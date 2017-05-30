WATCH: Dietrich sends it into the stands

Derek Dietrich hits a 2 run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, Marlins go on to win 4-1 against the Phillies.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

WATCH: Dietrich sends it into the stands

WATCH: Dietrich sends it into the stands

15 mins ago

Warriors Among Us: 1st Lt. Todd Weaver

Warriors Among Us: 1st Lt. Todd Weaver

2 hours ago

MLB stars describes what it means to take the field on Memorial Day

MLB stars describes what it means to take the field on Memorial Day

2 hours ago

Miami Marlins players pay tribute on Memorial Day

Miami Marlins players pay tribute on Memorial Day

2 hours ago

Marlins turn attention to Phillies at home stand continues

Marlins turn attention to Phillies at home stand continues

10 hours ago

Rays hoping for more road success in showdown with Rangers

Rays hoping for more road success in showdown with Rangers

10 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos