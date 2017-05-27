Rays try to stay hot up north in Game 2 against Twins

The Tampa Bay Rays send Jake Odorizzi to the mound Saturday afternoon as they continue their series against the Minnesota Twins.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Rays try to stay hot up north in Game 2 against Twins

Rays try to stay hot up north in Game 2 against Twins

3 hours ago

Kevin Cash on Archer: That's as good as you'll see a pitcher throw

Kevin Cash on Archer: That's as good as you'll see a pitcher throw

14 hours ago

Chris Archer: If I'm giving it to Alex Colome, I can rest well

Chris Archer: If I'm giving it to Alex Colome, I can rest well

14 hours ago

Steven Souza Jr.: Sometimes I'll make a fool of myself, sometimes I'll make plays

Steven Souza Jr.: Sometimes I'll make a fool of myself, sometimes I'll make plays

15 hours ago

Justin Bour: "Tone was set, we had a good chance"

Justin Bour: "Tone was set, we had a good chance"

15 hours ago

Mattingly, Marlins open long home stand with a win

Mattingly, Marlins open long home stand with a win

15 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos