Kevin Cash on Archer: That’s as good as you’ll see a pitcher throw

Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down Friday's win over the Twins, saying Chris Archer turned in a special night in starting the road trip with a victory.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Kevin Cash on Archer: That's as good as you'll see a pitcher throw

Kevin Cash on Archer: That's as good as you'll see a pitcher throw

1 hr ago

Chris Archer: If I'm giving it to Alex Colome, I can rest well

Chris Archer: If I'm giving it to Alex Colome, I can rest well

1 hr ago

Steven Souza Jr.: Sometimes I'll make a fool of myself, sometimes I'll make plays

Steven Souza Jr.: Sometimes I'll make a fool of myself, sometimes I'll make plays

1 hr ago

Justin Bour: "Tone was set, we had a good chance"

Justin Bour: "Tone was set, we had a good chance"

2 hours ago

Mattingly, Marlins open long home stand with a win

Mattingly, Marlins open long home stand with a win

2 hours ago

Justin Bour says it's a game of ups and downs

Justin Bour says it's a game of ups and downs

2 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos