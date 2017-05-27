WATCH: Justin Bour hits a 3 run HR to right field
Justin Bour hit a 3 run home run to right field on Friday night vs. the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Steven Souza Jr.: Sometimes I'll make a fool of myself, sometimes I'll make plays
Just now
Justin Bour: "Tone was set, we had a good chance"
15 mins ago
Mattingly, Marlins open long home stand with a win
15 mins ago
Justin Bour says it's a game of ups and downs
15 mins ago
WATCH: Steven Souza Jr.'s 'dive' comes up just a little short
15 mins ago
WATCH: Justin Bour hits a 3 run HR to right field
15 mins ago