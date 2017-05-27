WATCH: Justin Bour hits a 3 run HR to right field

Justin Bour hit a 3 run home run to right field on Friday night vs. the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Steven Souza Jr.: Sometimes I'll make a fool of myself, sometimes I'll make plays

Steven Souza Jr.: Sometimes I'll make a fool of myself, sometimes I'll make plays

Just now

Justin Bour: "Tone was set, we had a good chance"

Justin Bour: "Tone was set, we had a good chance"

15 mins ago

Mattingly, Marlins open long home stand with a win

Mattingly, Marlins open long home stand with a win

15 mins ago

Justin Bour says it's a game of ups and downs

Justin Bour says it's a game of ups and downs

15 mins ago

WATCH: Steven Souza Jr.'s 'dive' comes up just a little short

WATCH: Steven Souza Jr.'s 'dive' comes up just a little short

15 mins ago

WATCH: Justin Bour hits a 3 run HR to right field

WATCH: Justin Bour hits a 3 run HR to right field

15 mins ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos