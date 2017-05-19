Miguel Rojas visits the set and joins Marlins LIVE
Injured infielder Miguel Rojas stops by the set to join Craig Minervini on Marlins LIVE to chat about his recovery and the state of the team.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Take a trip back to where Nikola Vucevic learned to lift weights
5 hours ago
Florida Midday Minute: Marlins head west looking to end slump
9 hours ago
Edinson Volquez seeks first win as Marlins visit Dodgers
12 hours ago
Kiermaier robs Kipnis for final out
1 day ago
Don Mattingly on Urena's start, Marlins' offensive struggles
1 day ago
Marlins' Jose Urena puts in another solid start
1 day ago