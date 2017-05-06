Brad Ziegler: I have to find a way to make better pitches
Miami Marlins right hander Brad Ziegler reacts on his rough outing in Friday's loss to the New York Mets.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Will it be a Rays win or a Citrus Series split?
1 day ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Stanton and Realmuto's successful 6th inning
1 day ago
Kevin Cash: 'It just kinda got away from us'
1 day ago
Blake Snell says there is still a lot of work to be done
1 day ago
Cliff Floyd's bowling tournament has former MLBers looking for strikes
2 days ago
Lefties Snell, Conley take center stage as Citrus Series shifts west
2 days ago