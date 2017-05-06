Kevin Cash: We need to find ways to extend leads

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down the loss to the Blue Jays, saying the team left too many men on base.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Will it be a Rays win or a Citrus Series split?

Will it be a Rays win or a Citrus Series split?

1 day ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Stanton and Realmuto's successful 6th inning

HIGHLIGHTS: Stanton and Realmuto's successful 6th inning

1 day ago

Kevin Cash: 'It just kinda got away from us'

Kevin Cash: 'It just kinda got away from us'

1 day ago

Blake Snell says there is still a lot of work to be done

Blake Snell says there is still a lot of work to be done

1 day ago

Cliff Floyd's bowling tournament has former MLBers looking for strikes

Cliff Floyd's bowling tournament has former MLBers looking for strikes

2 days ago

Lefties Snell, Conley take center stage as Citrus Series shifts west

Lefties Snell, Conley take center stage as Citrus Series shifts west

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos