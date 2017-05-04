Will it be a Rays win or a Citrus Series split?

Matt Andriese is on the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays, while Dan Straily gets the call for the Miami Marlins in the finale of their four-game series.

Edinson Volquez, Alex Cobb face off Tuesday night

Dee Gordon didn't have a problem with Kiermaier's slide

Don Mattingly on play at 2nd, loss to Rays

Brad Ziegler says he was overthrowing a bit Monday night

WATCH: Marlins lefty Wei-Yin Chen strikes out 7

Rays head to Miami to open Citrus Series vs. Marlins

