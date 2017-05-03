Giancarlo Stanton wants to see a bit more energy, determination from Marlins

Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton reacts after the loss Tuesday wrapped a tough homestand, saying he wants the team to show a little more energy.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Edinson Volquez, Alex Cobb face off Tuesday night

Edinson Volquez, Alex Cobb face off Tuesday night

1 day ago

Dee Gordon didn't have a problem with Kiermaier's slide

Dee Gordon didn't have a problem with Kiermaier's slide

1 day ago

Don Mattingly on play at 2nd, loss to Rays

Don Mattingly on play at 2nd, loss to Rays

1 day ago

Brad Ziegler says he was overthrowing a bit Monday night

Brad Ziegler says he was overthrowing a bit Monday night

1 day ago

WATCH: Marlins lefty Wei-Yin Chen strikes out 7

WATCH: Marlins lefty Wei-Yin Chen strikes out 7

1 day ago

Rays head to Miami to open Citrus Series vs. Marlins

Rays head to Miami to open Citrus Series vs. Marlins

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos