Tom Koehler says he felt locked in after first inning
Miami Marlins right-hander Tom Koehler talks about settling into his start Sunday afternoon after giving up three runs in the first inning.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Florida Midday Minute: Marlins back home, Rays in Toronto
2 days ago
Miami Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft preview
3 days ago
Marlins manager Don Mattingly frustrated with team's energy to end road trip
3 days ago
Rays get day off before beginning series north of border against Blue Jays
3 days ago
Ask the Marlins: Who should go No. 1 in a draft of current MLB players?
3 days ago
WATCH: How did Marlins' Marcell Ozuna make this catch?
3 days ago