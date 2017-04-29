Marlins turn to Dan Straily to quiet down Pirates’ bats

The Miami Marlins send Dan Straily to the mound Saturday night as they try to rebound against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Florida Midday Minute: Marlins back home, Rays in Toronto

Florida Midday Minute: Marlins back home, Rays in Toronto

13 hours ago

Miami Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft preview

Miami Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft preview

1 day ago

Marlins manager Don Mattingly frustrated with team's energy to end road trip

Marlins manager Don Mattingly frustrated with team's energy to end road trip

1 day ago

Rays get day off before beginning series north of border against Blue Jays

Rays get day off before beginning series north of border against Blue Jays

1 day ago

Ask the Marlins: Who should go No. 1 in a draft of current MLB players?

Ask the Marlins: Who should go No. 1 in a draft of current MLB players?

1 day ago

WATCH: How did Marlins' Marcell Ozuna make this catch?

WATCH: How did Marlins' Marcell Ozuna make this catch?

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos