Rays look to keep lumber swinging in matinee matchup with Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays send right-hander Matt Andriese to the hill as they take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of their series.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Florida Midday Minute: Marlins back home, Rays in Toronto

Florida Midday Minute: Marlins back home, Rays in Toronto

13 hours ago

Miami Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft preview

Miami Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft preview

1 day ago

Marlins manager Don Mattingly frustrated with team's energy to end road trip

Marlins manager Don Mattingly frustrated with team's energy to end road trip

1 day ago

Rays get day off before beginning series north of border against Blue Jays

Rays get day off before beginning series north of border against Blue Jays

1 day ago

Ask the Marlins: Who should go No. 1 in a draft of current MLB players?

Ask the Marlins: Who should go No. 1 in a draft of current MLB players?

1 day ago

WATCH: How did Marlins' Marcell Ozuna make this catch?

WATCH: How did Marlins' Marcell Ozuna make this catch?

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos