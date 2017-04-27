Rays get day off before beginning series north of border against Blue Jays
The Tampa Bay Rays will get a day off before sending Blake Snell to the mound Friday night when they open up a three-game set against the Blue Jays in Toronto.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
WATCH: Ump lends helping hand in Marlins-Phillies game
9 hours ago
Miami Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft preview
12 hours ago
Florida Midday Minute: NFL Draft takes center stage
13 hours ago
Jacksonville Jaguars 2017 NFL Draft preview
17 hours ago
Edinson Volquez starts for Marlins in finale of shortened series in Philly
1 day ago
Kevin Cash trying to focus on positives after loss
1 day ago