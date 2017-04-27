WATCH: Tim Beckham does deep twice in Baltimore
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Tim Beckham extended his hit streak to seven games when he blasted two solo shot against the Orioles on Wednesday night.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
WATCH: Ump lends helping hand in Marlins-Phillies game
10 hours ago
Miami Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft preview
13 hours ago
Florida Midday Minute: NFL Draft takes center stage
14 hours ago
Jacksonville Jaguars 2017 NFL Draft preview
17 hours ago
Edinson Volquez starts for Marlins in finale of shortened series in Philly
1 day ago
Kevin Cash trying to focus on positives after loss
1 day ago