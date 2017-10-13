Jon Cooper: I think we took our foot off the gas a bit
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper breaks down Thursday's win, saying a victory over the defending champs is a result any coach will take.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Roberto Luongo on 37-save effort, climbing up NHL wins list
15 mins ago
Bob Boughner breaks down Thursday's victory over Blues
15 mins ago
Vincent Trocheck talks about his goal at Thursday night's win
1 hr ago
Aaron Ekblad on Thursday night's preparation and this season's changes
1 hr ago
Ian McCoshen shares his thoughts on 1st career goal
1 hr ago
Jon Cooper: I think we took our foot off the gas a bit
1 hr ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED