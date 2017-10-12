Rays reliever Xavier Cedeno returns to Puerto Rico to help out and be with family

Tampa Bay Rays reliever Xavier Cedeno returned to his home in Puerto Rico on Wednesday in order to help out and be with his family.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Rays reliever Xavier Cedeno returns to Puerto Rico to help out and be with family

Rays reliever Xavier Cedeno returns to Puerto Rico to help out and be with family

15 mins ago

Dolphins deal with coaching distraction amid offensive struggles

Dolphins deal with coaching distraction amid offensive struggles

5 hours ago

South Florida High School Football Report: Battle of unbeatens highlight Week 8

South Florida High School Football Report: Battle of unbeatens highlight Week 8

7 hours ago

Heat rookie Bam Adebayo having fun, adjusting to speed of NBA

Heat rookie Bam Adebayo having fun, adjusting to speed of NBA

21 hours ago

Jordan Mickey hits game-winning 3 in Heat's preseason victory

Jordan Mickey hits game-winning 3 in Heat's preseason victory

21 hours ago

Miami's Mark Richt on his thought process as end drew near vs. FSU

Miami's Mark Richt on his thought process as end drew near vs. FSU

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»