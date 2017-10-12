South Florida High School Football Report: Battle of unbeatens highlight Week 8

FOX Sports Florida's Kelly Saco and the South Florida Sun Sentinel's David Furones and Wells Dusenbury preview the key games around south Florida in Week 8 of the high school football season.

South Florida High School Football Report: Battle of unbeatens highlight Week 8

Just now

Heat rookie Bam Adebayo having fun, adjusting to speed of NBA

12 hours ago

Jordan Mickey hits game-winning 3 in Heat's preseason victory

12 hours ago

Miami's Mark Richt on his thought process as end drew near vs. FSU

15 hours ago

Is Miami 'back' after snapping 7-game losing streak to FSU?

15 hours ago

Lightning host defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins on Thursday night

15 hours ago

