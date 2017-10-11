Miami’s Mark Richt on his thought process as end drew near vs. FSU
Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt goes over the final sequence of events from their last-second victory over Florida State. The Mark Richt Show airs every Wednesday on FOX Sports Florida during the college football season.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Is Miami 'back' after snapping 7-game losing streak to FSU?
Just now
Miami's Mark Richt on his thought process as end drew near vs. FSU
15 mins ago
Lightning host defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins on Thursday night
15 mins ago
Panthers set to welcome Tarasenko, Blues to town
15 mins ago
Tampa Bay Rays demo: Cómo jugar defensa como Adeiny Hechavarria
7 hours ago
Tampa Bay Rays demo: How to play defense like Adeiny Hechavarria
7 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED